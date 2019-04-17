Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

CLBS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.06% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc operates as a global healthcare company, which engages in developing cellular therapies that repair damaged tissue, cells and organs and restore their normal function. It is pursuing the preservation and enhancement of human health globally through the development of cell based therapeutics that prevent, treat or cure disease.

