Analysts Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.35. PBF Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of PBFX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. 30,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $959.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director David Roush sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $140,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

