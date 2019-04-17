Amtech Systems (ASYS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on Amtech Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 164,357 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 241,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

