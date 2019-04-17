Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.51. 2,608,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 960,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.06 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $289,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bisaro acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 218,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 108,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

