American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Position Increased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. American Software comprises approximately 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of American Software by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,578. The firm has a market cap of $397.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.64. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.03 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 19,072 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $224,286.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Edenfield sold 7,800 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $92,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,896.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,584 shares of company stock worth $1,521,784. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

