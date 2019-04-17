American Research & Management Co. Takes $68,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $2,414,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $99,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,763.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $28,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

PACCAR stock opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

