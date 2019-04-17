American Research & Management Co. Takes $29,000 Position in Halliburton (HAL)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 387.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $39.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NYSE HAL opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

