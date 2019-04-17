American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,299 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $418,151.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $12,714,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $162.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $112.58 and a 1 year high of $164.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

WARNING: “American Research & Management Co. Sells 1,299 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/american-research-management-co-sells-1299-shares-of-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.