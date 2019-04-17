American National Insurance (ANAT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 746,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,493,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,493,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,700,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,166,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.80. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $115.14 and a 12-month high of $155.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/american-national-insurance-anat-shares-sold-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.