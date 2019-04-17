American Express (AXP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.85-8.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $7.83-8.35 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.
In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
