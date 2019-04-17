American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 664,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,982,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,855 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 582,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 259,549 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 9,449.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,337,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,508 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SBGL opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

