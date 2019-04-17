American Century Companies Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,353,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 175,861 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Al Bunte sold 64,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $4,351,805.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 486,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,972,524.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,806 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $184.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

