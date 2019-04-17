American Century Companies Inc. Buys 644,872 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 644,872 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,414,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 949,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,663,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 214,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $56,969,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $220.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $215.82 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.80.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.61, for a total transaction of $1,333,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,716,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock worth $8,495,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

