Amalgamated Bank Invests $219,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,241,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $163,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $590,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $206,493.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

