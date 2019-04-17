Amalgamated Bank Has $213,000 Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NSIT opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $59.66.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

