Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FCB Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the bank's stock worth $189,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,637 shares of the bank's stock worth $153,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,478 shares of the bank's stock worth $80,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,516,433 shares of the bank's stock worth $50,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company's stock.

Get FCB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FCB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

NYSE FCB opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

