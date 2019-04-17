Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Sothebys (BID)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,482,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 92,952 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 87,674 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sothebys by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,156,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sothebys during the fourth quarter worth $21,729,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on BID shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Sothebys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sothebys in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of BID stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sothebys has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $375.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sothebys news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $118,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

