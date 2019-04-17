AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 1,076,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 685,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

AMAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.42.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.21 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

