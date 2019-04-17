Alumasc Group (ALU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.00

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 63263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

ALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $33.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Vijay Thakrar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £10,700 ($13,981.45). Also, insider Andrew Magson sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £20,001.95 ($26,136.09).

Alumasc Group Company Profile (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

