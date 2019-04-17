Altria Group (MO) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

MO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Cowen lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

NYSE MO opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Altria Group by 4,426.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 22,638,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 82,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,318,000 after buying an additional 22,329,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,760,000 after buying an additional 5,719,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,755,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,471,000 after buying an additional 3,293,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

