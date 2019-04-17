Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 2,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. 100,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,733. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $20,295,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,341 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 337,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,381.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,733,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,733,081 shares of the software’s stock worth $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

