ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 270,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,644 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,349,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 722,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 136,894 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 59,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $46.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3925 per share. This is a boost from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

