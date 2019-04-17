Alphacat One Day Trading Volume Reaches $74,294.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $971,704.00 and approximately $74,294.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00373414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.01055348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00208417 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

