Alpha Windward LLC Trims Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/alpha-windward-llc-trims-position-in-dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks.html.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.