Alpha Windward LLC Takes Position in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $11,703,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MTS Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,521,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,026,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MTS Systems by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MTS Systems by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,031,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTSC. BidaskClub lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised MTS Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSC opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

