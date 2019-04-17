Alpha Windward LLC Has $477,000 Stake in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLL. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

LLL opened at $214.90 on Wednesday. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $158.76 and a 52-week high of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

