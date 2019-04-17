Alpha Windward LLC Decreases Holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD)

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 160.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 1-year low of $89.78 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.52, a current ratio of 18.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.53.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $137.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

