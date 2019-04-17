Alpha Windward LLC Acquires New Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned 0.05% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,759,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,206,000 after purchasing an additional 280,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 52.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 208,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $844.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

