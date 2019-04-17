Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) PT Raised to $116.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.39.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $124.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 1,016.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,154,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,919,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,605,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,612,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,605,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,612,000 after buying an additional 66,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,145,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,089,000 after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,746,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,093,000 after buying an additional 284,024 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

