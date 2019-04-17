Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

