Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in SYSCO by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in SYSCO by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in SYSCO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382. Company insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/allred-capital-management-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-sysco-co-syy.html.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.