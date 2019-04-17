Allred Capital Management LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $440,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,030.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James F. Cleary, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.52 per share, with a total value of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,361.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $156,471 and have sold 87,790 shares valued at $7,302,538. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. The firm had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

