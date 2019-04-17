Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 673.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

