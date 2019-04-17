Allianz (ALV) Given a €222.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €217.64 ($253.07).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €212.75 ($247.38) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.