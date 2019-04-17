Allergan plc (AGN) Position Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 166.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGN traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.03. 2,698,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.95 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Allergan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Allergan to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.14.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

