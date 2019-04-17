Alibaba Group (BABA) PT Raised to $220.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BABA. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.54.

NYSE:BABA opened at $185.78 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after buying an additional 4,674,615 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 449.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,691,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,200,000 after buying an additional 3,020,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $490,205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,152,000 after buying an additional 2,234,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

