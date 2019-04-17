Air Products & Chemicals (APD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:APD opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.
APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
