Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FDA approval of lead drug, Rhopressa is a significant boost for Aerie. The solid uptake in prescription volumes should propel Rhopressa sales further, as glaucoma is one of the largest segments in the global ophthalmic market. The FDA approval of its second candidate, Rocklatan, a once-daily, quadruple-action fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan, has further boosted the company’s portfolio. We are also impressed with the company’s efforts to further develop and boost its pipeline. However, shave underperformed the industry in the past six months. While the glaucoma market holds potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from existing players and new ones like Vyzulta, among others.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AERI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

AERI stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $507,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 835,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after purchasing an additional 436,964 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,133,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after purchasing an additional 356,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

