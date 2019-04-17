Adyen (ADYEN) PT Set at €800.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) received a €800.00 ($930.23) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADYEN. Deutsche Bank set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($930.23) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a €400.00 ($465.12) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America set a €624.00 ($725.58) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €626.00 ($727.91).

