Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,092,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 671,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,696,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 671,600 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 11.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,698,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,579,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,591 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

BTG opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.38 million.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

