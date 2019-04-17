Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,349 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,295,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $711,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 110,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Barclays began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, M Partners boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of WES opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.54. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $557.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/advisor-group-inc-acquires-250-shares-of-western-midstream-partners-lp-wes.html.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.