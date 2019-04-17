AdultChain (XXX) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. AdultChain has a market capitalization of $15,623.00 and $0.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdultChain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00072833 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00033150 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001232 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AdultChain Profile

AdultChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. The official website for AdultChain is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdultChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdultChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

