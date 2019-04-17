Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) to report sales of $26.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $27.06 million. Adesto Technologies reported sales of $15.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full year sales of $120.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $121.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.25 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $137.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adesto Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of Adesto Technologies stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $178.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 516,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,192,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 468,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 468,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 654,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 257,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

