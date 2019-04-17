Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $879,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

