Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.98

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 16153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACOR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 7th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The firm has a market cap of $567.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.64. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 97,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,466.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 216,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,802 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

