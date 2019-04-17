Acme United (ACU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NASDAQ:ACU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Acme United to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Acme United stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

