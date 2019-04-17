Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,692,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,763,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 16,825,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,343,847 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,887,000 after buying an additional 3,950,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4,908.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,259,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Ford Motor by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,712,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,322,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418,568. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.46 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (F)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/17/accredited-investors-inc-increases-holdings-in-ford-motor-f.html.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.