Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Lowered by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 382,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Accenture by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $179.90. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

In other news, CFO David Rowland sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $296,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

