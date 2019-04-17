Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 849.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $31,116.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,237.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $332,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,730 shares of company stock worth $1,060,959. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.