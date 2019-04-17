ABIOMED (ABMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABMD. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $422.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $265.95 on Friday. ABIOMED has a one year low of $264.54 and a one year high of $459.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $8,435,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,376,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,928 shares of company stock worth $26,515,812. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,091,000 after purchasing an additional 260,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in ABIOMED by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,091,000 after purchasing an additional 260,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,165,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,297,000 after purchasing an additional 796,482 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in ABIOMED by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,068,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,422,000 after purchasing an additional 264,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

